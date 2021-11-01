ATAI Life's Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Promising Action In Mid-Stage Study
- ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced interim data from the first 8-patient cohort of its Phase 2a trial of RL-007 for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).
- Related Link: Peter Thiel Backed Atai Life Launches New Mental Health Disorders-Focused Company.
- Data demonstrated potential pro-cognitive effects of RL-007, a cholinergic, glutamatergic, and GABA type B receptor modulator.
- After this early data, ATAI will commit additional financial resources for the accelerated development of RL-007.
- The interim Phase 2a readout reported promising assessments from two quantitative biomarkers, qEEG (quantitative electroencephalogram) and ERP (evoked-response potential), and indicated changes consistent with improved cognition.
- Full results of the current Phase 2a trial are expected by the end of 2021.
- Related: Teva Reports Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial.
- Price Action: ATAI shares closed 6.37% higher at $15.52 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General