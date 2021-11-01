 Skip to main content

Mustang Bio Secures $2M NIH Grant For CAR T Cell Therapy Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Mustang Bio Secures $2M NIH Grant For CAR T Cell Therapy Development
  • Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) has been awarded a grant of approximately $2 million from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 
  • The two-year award will partially fund the Phase 1 trial to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of MB-106 for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas or chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
  • MB-106 is a CD20-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy.
  • Related: Mustang Bio's CAR T Cell Therapy Achieves 93% ORR, 67% CR In Mid-Stage Leukemia Trial.
  • In addition, the Office for Human Research Protections has approved Federalwide Assurance for Mustang's research for the protection of human subjects in research.
  • Price Action: MBIO shares are up 3.98% at $2.32 during the market session on the last check Monday.

