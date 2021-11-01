 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Incyte's Parsaclisib Application Under FDA Review For 3 Types Of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:27pm   Comments
Share:
Incyte's Parsaclisib Application Under FDA Review For 3 Types Of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
  • The FDA has accepted for review Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) marketing application for parsaclisib for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
  • Parsaclisib is an investigational novel potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ).
  • The submission is based on data from several Phase 2 studies, wherein Parsaclisib was generally well-tolerated with a manageable safety profile.
  • The FDA has granted Parsaclisib Priority Review for relapsed or refractory MZL who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and MCL who have received at least one prior therapy. 
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for these indications is April 30, 2022. 
  • The application for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies has a PDUFA target action date of August 30, 2022.
  • Confirmatory phase 3 studies are in preparation for parsaclisib.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: INCY shares closed up 3.94% at $69.35 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For October PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non Hodgkin LymphomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com