Incyte's Parsaclisib Application Under FDA Review For 3 Types Of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
- The FDA has accepted for review Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) marketing application for parsaclisib for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
- Parsaclisib is an investigational novel potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ).
- The submission is based on data from several Phase 2 studies, wherein Parsaclisib was generally well-tolerated with a manageable safety profile.
- The FDA has granted Parsaclisib Priority Review for relapsed or refractory MZL who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and MCL who have received at least one prior therapy.
- The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for these indications is April 30, 2022.
- The application for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies has a PDUFA target action date of August 30, 2022.
- Confirmatory phase 3 studies are in preparation for parsaclisib.
- Price Action: INCY shares closed up 3.94% at $69.35 on Monday.
