 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cocrystal Pharma Files To Start Human Trial For Protease Inhibitor In COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:24pm   Comments
Share:
Cocrystal Pharma Files To Start Human Trial For Protease Inhibitor In COVID-19
  • Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has submitted a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) briefing package to the FDA for its broad-spectrum protease inhibitor CDI-45205 in COVID-19.
  • FDA's response is expected to provide greater clarity and guidance on designing Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials for CDI-45205.
  • Related Link: Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains.
  • CDI-45205 is among protease inhibitors obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF) in 2020.
  • CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the variants, surpassing the activity observed with the original Wuhan strain.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 5.92% at $0.95 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COCP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com