Cabaletta Posts Cell Therapy Data From Third Cohort Of Autoimmune Skin Disorder Trial
- Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has announced 28-day clinical data from the third dose cohort (500 million DSG3-CAART cells) in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
- The Company observed a dose-dependent increase in DSG3-CAART persistence in the third cohort relative to the first two low dose cohorts throughout the 28 days following infusion.
- In addition, no clinically relevant adverse events (DLTs) were observed.
- These safety data were observed without preconditioning and in the presence of circulating anti-DSG3 antibodies.
- Dosing of patients in the fourth cohort at a treatment dose of 2.5 billion DSG3-CAART cells has been initiated.
- 28-day safety data from the fourth dose cohort is expected in the Q1 of 2022.
- Top-line biologic activity data for the first two low-dose cohorts will be announced in Q4 of 2021.
- Cabaletta ended Q3 with $119.3 million in cash, extending the cash runway to fund operations through at least 1Q23.
- Price Action: CABA shares closed higher by 4.12% at $14.37 on mONDAY.
