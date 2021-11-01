 Skip to main content

FDA Paves Way for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot In Young Children
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • In line with the expectations, the FDA has given emergency use authorization to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
  • Related Link: FDA May Clear First COVID-19 Vaccine For Younger Kids, Probably Today: NYT.
  • With this authorization, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 jab available in the U.S. for use in this age group.
  • The vaccine must be administered in a two-dose regimen of 10-µg doses given 21 days apart for this age group.
  • The authorization is supported by clinical data showing a favorable safety profile and high vaccine efficacy of 90.7% in children 5 through 11 years of age.
  • The companies will begin shipping 10-µg pediatric doses immediately.
  • The CDC's Advisory Committee will meet next week to discuss a potential recommendation for the use and rollout of the vaccine to younger kids.
  • Initial data from the other two age cohorts (2 to 5 years and six months - 2 years) are expected in Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022.
  • Related content: FDA Delays Approval For Moderna's COVID-19 Shot In Teenagers: What You Need To Know
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.62% at $44.01, and BNTX stock is down 0.08% at $278.51 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General

