Cheap Antidepressant Fluvoxamine Shows Potential In Reducing COVID-19 Hospitalization
- According to a new study, another weapon against COVID-19, a widely available antidepressant, holds promise to treat the infection.
- Results from a large trial published in The Lancet showed that COVID-19 patients who received fluvoxamine were significantly less likely to require hospitalization than those who didn’t.
- Of the 741 participants who received fluvoxamine 100 mg twice daily in the trial in Brazil, 79 (10.6%) required an extended stay for more than six hours in an emergency setting or hospitalization, compared to 119 out of the 756 (15.7%) participants on placebo.
- Fluvoxamine belongs to a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).
- It is commonly used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder and is also prescribed for depression.
- In use for decades, fluvoxamine has been shown to be safe and costs about $4 for a 10-day course.
- Previously, a U.S. trial of fluvoxamine (100 mg three times a day for 15 days) included a lower risk group.
- No cases were found among 80 patients receiving fluvoxamine versus six cases among 72 patients receiving placebo.
- A large observational study from France also showed a reduction in the use of intubation or death with the use of SSRIs among 7,230 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The cheap and readily available option could join other outpatient treatments like monoclonal antibodies or Merck Co & Inc’s (NYSE: MRK) hotly-anticipated molnupiravir.
