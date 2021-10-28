 Skip to main content

Merck's Q3 Earnings Beat Street View, Revises FY21 Outlook Below Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRKQ3 sales reached $13.2 billion, +20% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $12.33 billion. 
  • Excluding the foreign exchange impact, revenues were up 19%, reflecting strong demand for the Company's portfolio. 
  • Pharmaceutical sales increased 18% to $11.49 billion, reflecting strength in the Company's oncology and vaccine businesses. 
  • Keytruda sales grew 22% to $4.53 billion, and sales were up 21%, excluding forex impact.
  • Vaccine sales rebounded, and Gardasil/ Gardasil 9 sales were up 68% to $2.0 billion, primarily driven by strong global demand, particularly in China.
  • Animal Health's revenue expanded 16% to $1.4 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.75 also surpassed the analysts' estimate of $1.55 and up from $1.37 posted a year ago.
  • 2021 Guidance: Merck revised FY21 sales guidance to $47.4 billion - $47.9 billion (consensus of $48.16 billion), versus the earlier outlook of $46.4 billion - $47.4 billion.
  • Merck continues to estimate that the pandemic will have a net unfavorable impact on 2021 revenues of less than 3%, all of which relate to the pharmaceutical segment.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $5.65 - $5.70 (consensus $5.77), higher than the earlier estimate of $5.47 - $5.57.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.91% at $83.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

