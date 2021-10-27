 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda Expands Oncology Pipeline With Cell Therapy Startup Buyout
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Takeda Expands Oncology Pipeline With Cell Therapy Startup Buyout
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) announced the exercise of its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited, a T cell startup.
  • A little more than four years ago, Takeda stepped in to help bankroll GammaDelta Therapeutics with a $100 million injection.
  • Takeda will obtain GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, including both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programs.
  • Financial terms were not available.
  • The acquisition follows a multi-year collaboration between Takeda and GammaDelta formed in 2017 to develop GammaDelta's novel γδ T cell therapy platforms.
  • Takeda received an equity stake and an exclusive right to purchase GammaDelta. 
  • The deal is expected to be finalized in Q1 of Takeda's fiscal year 2022.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.11% at $13.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Entasis, Dermata Spike Higher On Positive Readouts, J&J Q3 EPS Beats Estimates, Wave Life Sciences Regains Right To CNS Portfolio
Wave Life Sciences, Takeda Discontinue Research On Preclinical CNS Programs
Calithera Buys Two Oncology Candidates From Takeda For $45M
Health Care Sector Appears to Be a Drag on Positive UnitedHealth Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com