Takeda Expands Oncology Pipeline With Cell Therapy Startup Buyout
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) announced the exercise of its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited, a T cell startup.
- A little more than four years ago, Takeda stepped in to help bankroll GammaDelta Therapeutics with a $100 million injection.
- Takeda will obtain GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, including both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programs.
- Financial terms were not available.
- The acquisition follows a multi-year collaboration between Takeda and GammaDelta formed in 2017 to develop GammaDelta's novel γδ T cell therapy platforms.
- Takeda received an equity stake and an exclusive right to purchase GammaDelta.
- The deal is expected to be finalized in Q1 of Takeda's fiscal year 2022.
- Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.11% at $13.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
