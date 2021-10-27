 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Alkermes Shares Trading Lower Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Alkermes Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKSposted Q3 sales of $294.1 million, up 11% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $301.36 million.
  •  Vivitrol sales increased 11% to $88.8 million, and Aristada sales increased 10% to $68.9 million.
  • Manufacturing and royalty revenues were $136.3 million, compared to $120.4 million a year ago.
  • Total operating expenses increased 14% to $313.8 million.
  • Adjusted net income fell 43% to $23.6 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.14 came above the consensus of $0.06.
  • Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents, and total investments of $748.2 million.
  • Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2021 announced in the Q2 earnings release
  • It expects sales of $1.14 billion - $1.18 billion, including Vivitrol sales of $330 million – $345 million and Aristada revenues of $275 million – $290 million. The Company forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.52 – $0.70.
  • Price Action: ALKS shares are down 8.35% at $28.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALKS)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Apple, Nio, PayPal, Verizon And More
BofA Downgrades Alkermes After Stock Rally: 'We Don't See A Favorable Catalyst Pathway'
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com