Relief Therapeutics' Subsidiary Posts Early Data For Nasal Spray COVID-19 Treatment
- Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) wholly-owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA, has reported interim results from its clinical trial of nasal spray Sentinox in COVID-19.
- Relief also reported that data from the study suggest that Sentinox could effectively reduce the SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the level of the nasal mucosa.
- The interim analysis, based on 30 patients, showed that all patients treated with Sentinox tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 by the end of the study period (Day 21).
- By contrast, one out of 10 patients in the control group was still positive by Day 21.
- A post-market, confirmatory, interventional, randomized, placebo-controlled study is expected to enroll a total of 57 patients.
- The study will assess the efficacy and safety of Sentinox spray in reducing viral load in the upper respiratory airways of recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals.
- Sentinox is an acid-oxidizing solution (AOS) containing hypochlorous acid at 0.005%.
- The device is intended for irrigation, cleaning, and moistening nasal cavities.
- Price Action: RLFTF stock closed 6.28% higher at $0.091 on Tuesday.
