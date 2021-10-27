 Skip to main content

Relief Therapeutics' Subsidiary Posts Early Data For Nasal Spray COVID-19 Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Relief Therapeutics' Subsidiary Posts Early Data For Nasal Spray COVID-19 Treatment
  • Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) wholly-owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA, has reported interim results from its clinical trial of nasal spray Sentinox in COVID-19.
  • Relief also reported that data from the study suggest that Sentinox could effectively reduce the SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the level of the nasal mucosa.
  • The interim analysis, based on 30 patients, showed that all patients treated with Sentinox tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 by the end of the study period (Day 21). 
  • By contrast, one out of 10 patients in the control group was still positive by Day 21. 
  • A post-market, confirmatory, interventional, randomized, placebo-controlled study is expected to enroll a total of 57 patients. 
  • The study will assess the efficacy and safety of Sentinox spray in reducing viral load in the upper respiratory airways of recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals.
  • Sentinox is an acid-oxidizing solution (AOS) containing hypochlorous acid at 0.005%. 
  • The device is intended for irrigation, cleaning, and moistening nasal cavities.
  • Related: Why NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Stock Is Moving Friday?
  • Price Action: RLFTF stock closed 6.28% higher at $0.091 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

