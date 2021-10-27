 Skip to main content

Why Did Angion Biomedica's Shares tumble Premarket Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:56am   Comments
  • After flopping a test in COVID-19 earlier this year, Angion Biomedica Corp's (NASDAQ: ANGN) lead candidate drug has hit a setback again, this time in kidney transplant patients.
  • Related: Angion Stock Falls As Lead Product Candidate Flunks In COVID-19 Trial
  • Angion and partner Vifor Pharma's ANG-3777 failed to beat placebo in terms of improving eGFR, a measure of kidney function, in patients who received a deceased donor kidney transplant and were at high risk of developing delayed graft function.
  • Patients treated with ANG-3777 posted an eGFR of 53.3mL/min/1.73m2 compared with 50.4mL/min/1.73m2 in patients dosed with placebo. 
  • Additionally, ANG-377 posted "inconsistent" results on key secondary endpoints, leading the partners to conclude there's not much of a path forward here.
  • "We are disappointed in the outcome of this trial," Angion CEO Jay Venkatesan said. "While we saw signals of activity for ANG-3777, we hoped ANG-3777 would robustly demonstrate a benefit for transplant recipients who have no treatment options when their transplants have DGF. The totality of the DGF data, together with the CSA-AKI data expected later this year, will inform our clinical strategy for ANG-3777 going forward."
  • Price Action: ANGN stock is down 52.50% at $4.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

