 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cortexyme Shares Are Plunging 70% After Hours
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2021 5:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why Cortexyme Shares Are Plunging 70% After Hours

Shares of a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company are falling in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company shared an update.

What Happened: Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial.

The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.

The company’s orally administered small-molecule targets “gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis."

A statistical significance was not hit by the company in the 643 person study for patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“Today marks a major milestone toward a comprehensive understanding of Alzheimer’s and slowing of disease progression. The evidence from the GAIN trial advances our ability to identify the right patients, impact an upstream target and improve patient outcomes,” Cortexyme CEO and co-founder Casey Lynch said.

What’s Next: The company said it report additional GAIN trial data at CTAD (Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease) 2021 on Nov. 11.

“We are focused on next steps to advance this breakthrough treatment for the benefit of patients and their families,” Lynch said.

The company said it is engaged with regulators, patients and stakeholders to advance COR588, a second-generation lysine-gingipain inhibitor differentiated by novel compound properties and once-daily administration.

CRTX Price Action: Cortexyme shares are down 71.91% to $16.20 Tuesday after-hours at the time of writing. Shares have traded between $26.66 and $121.98 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Cristina Seri via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTX)

51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Notable Cortexyme Insider Trades $760K In Company Stock
Cramer Likes Azek And SoFi, But Said Owning This Stock Could Be Dreadful
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com