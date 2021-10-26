 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ocugen Rallies Ahead Of WHO Meeting: What's Next?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Ocugen Rallies Ahead Of WHO Meeting: What's Next?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher Tuesday ahead of a key World Health Organization meeting. The WHO meeting will decide whether or not to grant emergency use approval for the COVID-19 vaccine of Ocugens partner, India-based Bharat Biotech.

At one point in Tuesday's session, Ocugen was trading up 21.41% at $11.34. At the time of publication, the stock down 3.2% at $9.04.

See Also: Ocugen Stock Strikes Massive Gains Day Ahead Of Key Date: What You Should Know

Ocugen Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares saw a large gap up Tuesday and look to have broken above resistance in what technical traders call a sideways channel.
  • The $10 price level is an area where the stock saw resistance, but with the price above the area, it may hold as support. If unable to hold as support, the stock may find support near the $6 price level.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shot higher Tuesday and now sits at 71. This shows that the announcement of the meeting caused many more buyers to hop into the stock. The RSI is now in the overbought range and is seeing many more buyers than it is sellers.

ocgndaily10-26-21.jpg

What’s Next For Ocugen?

Bullish traders are looking to see Ocugen hold above the $10 resistance level. A period of consolidation above this $10 level may indicate the stock is ready to see further bullish moves in the future.

Bears are hoping the stock will be unable to hold the $10 level as an area of support and hoping to see the stock fade back below it. If the stock breaks below the $10 level again on an above-average volume day, it may start fading back toward the $6 level.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCGN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Ocugen Stock Strikes Massive Gains Day Ahead Of Key Date: What You Should Know
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com