Why Did Myovant Sciences Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:32pm   Comments
  • Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) said that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has notified its option decision for international rights to relugolix in oncology.
  • Pfizer declined its option based on its assessment of its current strategic investment priorities in international markets.
  • The decision has no impact on the collaboration in the U.S. and Canada for Orgovyx and Myfembree.
  • Myovant is currently assessing partnership opportunities with multiple interested parties, focusing on potential partners with a European commercial presence in urology or oncology.
  • The company reported Q2 sales of $77.9 million, better than the Wall Street estimate of $71.40 million.
  • It posted a narrower than expected net loss of $(0.23) compared to the consensus of $(0.38), down from $(0.75) a year ago.
  • Myovant held $616.0 million of cash and equivalents and $41.3 million of available borrowing capacity.
  • Price Action: MYOV shares closed lower by 7.19% at $19.89 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

