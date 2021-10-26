Why Did Myovant Sciences Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?
- Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) said that Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has notified its option decision for international rights to relugolix in oncology.
- Pfizer declined its option based on its assessment of its current strategic investment priorities in international markets.
- The decision has no impact on the collaboration in the U.S. and Canada for Orgovyx and Myfembree.
- Myovant is currently assessing partnership opportunities with multiple interested parties, focusing on potential partners with a European commercial presence in urology or oncology.
- The company reported Q2 sales of $77.9 million, better than the Wall Street estimate of $71.40 million.
- It posted a narrower than expected net loss of $(0.23) compared to the consensus of $(0.38), down from $(0.75) a year ago.
- Myovant held $616.0 million of cash and equivalents and $41.3 million of available borrowing capacity.
- Price Action: MYOV shares closed lower by 7.19% at $19.89 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General