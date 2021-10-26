Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Host Q3 Results, Development Update Call

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

According to the update, the company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, also on Nov. 11, to discuss its financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may join the call by dialing 1-855-327-6838 (toll-free) or 1-604-235-2082 (international) and entering conference ID 10016982. The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Processa Pharmaceuticals website. Participants are asked to log on or dial in approximately five to 10 minutes before the start of the call.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/ditod

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

Image Sourced from Pixabay