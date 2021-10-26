Jennifer Doudna Spinout Mammoth Inks $700M CRISPR Deal With Vertex
- Mammoth Biosciences unveiled a nearly $700 million deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) to develop in vivo gene therapies for two genetic diseases.
- Vertex is putting down $41 million upfront, including a convertible note, to use Mammoth's CRISPR systems. And if all goes well, there's another $650 million in milestones on the line, in addition to tiered royalties.
- Driven by its protein discovery engine, Mammoth's CRISPR platform consists of a proprietary toolbox of the novel, ultracompact Cas enzymes, including Cas14 and Casɸ.
