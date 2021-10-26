 Skip to main content

Jennifer Doudna Spinout Mammoth Inks $700M CRISPR Deal With Vertex
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
Jennifer Doudna Spinout Mammoth Inks $700M CRISPR Deal With Vertex
  • Mammoth Biosciences unveiled a nearly $700 million deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) to develop in vivo gene therapies for two genetic diseases.
  • Vertex is putting down $41 million upfront, including a convertible note, to use Mammoth's CRISPR systems. And if all goes well, there's another $650 million in milestones on the line, in addition to tiered royalties.
  • Driven by its protein discovery engine, Mammoth's CRISPR platform consists of a proprietary toolbox of the novel, ultracompact Cas enzymes, including Cas14 and Casɸ.
  • Price Action: VRTX shares are down 0.21% at $184.61 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

