BioNTech To Start Building mRNA Vaccine Facility In Africa In Mid-2022
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rwandan government and Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal to construct the first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa starting in mid-2022.
- BioNTech will initially build a production line with 50 million doses annual capacity, which could be used for COVID-19 vaccines.
- The biotech firm added it would be branched out into a broader production network making several hundreds of million mRNA vaccine doses per year to transfer ownership and the know-how to local partners on the continent.
- In addition, BioNTech is in discussions about an expansion of the current partnership with Biovac, which is part of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing network.
- Related: Pfizer/BioNTech Strike COVID-19 Manufacturing Deal With Biovac For South Africa.
- Price Action: BNTX shares closed 0.86% at $297.26 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General