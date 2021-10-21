 Skip to main content

Selecta In-Licenses Rights To IgG Protease Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 9:50am   Comments
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) has announced a strategic licensing agreement to advance a next-generation IgG protease. 
  • The partnership leverages Genovis' immunoglobulin G (IgG) protease, IdeXork (Xork), and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to enable the dosing of gene therapies and treat certain IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta has provided Genovis with an upfront payment, while Genovis retains rights to research, preclinical, diagnostic, and other potential non-therapeutic applications of Xork. 
  • Additionally, Genovis is eligible to earn development and sales-based milestones and tiered royalties on worldwide sales in the low double digits.
  • Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: SELB shares are up 1.31% at $3.94 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: autoimmune diseasesBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

