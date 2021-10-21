Selecta In-Licenses Rights To IgG Protease Platform
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) has announced a strategic licensing agreement to advance a next-generation IgG protease.
- The partnership leverages Genovis' immunoglobulin G (IgG) protease, IdeXork (Xork), and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to enable the dosing of gene therapies and treat certain IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta has provided Genovis with an upfront payment, while Genovis retains rights to research, preclinical, diagnostic, and other potential non-therapeutic applications of Xork.
- Additionally, Genovis is eligible to earn development and sales-based milestones and tiered royalties on worldwide sales in the low double digits.
- Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
- Price Action: SELB shares are up 1.31% at $3.94 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
