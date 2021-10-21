 Skip to main content

Atreca Inks Licensing Pact With Gates Research On Malaria Antibody
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Atreca Inks Licensing Pact With Gates Research On Malaria Antibody
  • Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has entered into a licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop MAM01/ATRC-501 to prevent malaria. 
  • MAM01/ATRC-501 is a monoclonal antibody entering preclinical development.
  • Under the agreement, Gates MRI will lead the development of MAM01/ATRC-501 and receive commercial rights in GAVI-eligible countries. 
  • Atreca will retain commercial rights in the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia.
  • MAM01/ATRC-501 is an engineered version of a human monoclonal antibody generated following vaccination with Mosquirix and identified via Atreca's discovery platform. 
  • MAM01/ATRC-501 targets the malaria circumsporozoite protein (CSP) and has been shown to protect animals against malaria infection in multiple in vivo mouse studies.
  • Price Action: BCEL shares are up 4.96% at $5.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

