Zai Lab Posts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Plaque Psoriasis Trial
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) announced topline results from Phase 1b study of a topical formulation of ZL-1102 in adults with mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis (CPP).
- ZL-1102 is an investigational, novel human VH antibody fragment targeting the IL-17A cytokine.
- In efficacy data from 51 evaluable patients, ZL-1102 treatment showed approximately a 45% relative improvement compared to placebo in the local Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score of the target lesion at four weeks.
- A trend of increasing efficacy compared to placebo was observed over time, and clinical benefit was maintained after treatment up to six weeks.
- Anti-inflammatory effects were observed, with clear improvement in erythema of the target lesion up to four weeks, maintained after the end of treatment up to six weeks. Clinical improvement in scaling was also observed.
- ZL-1102 showed consistent clinical improvement in target lesion size (reduction in area) compared to an area increase in the placebo arm during the treatment period.
- ZL-1102 showed consistently higher responder rates over time than placebo for up to four weeks and maintained after the end of treatment for up to six weeks.
- Safety data from 53 evaluable patients showed a benign safety and tolerability profile comparable to placebo, with few mild treatment-emergent adverse events.
- Zai Lab plans to advance the compound into full development, including registrational studies.
- Price Action: ZLAB shares closed down by 1.47% at $99.73 on Wednesday.
