Stealth Bio Stock Falls On FDA Refusal to File Letter For Barth Syndrome Candidate
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for elamipretide, a mitochondria-targeted therapy for Barth syndrome.
- Barth syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic condition characterized by cardiac abnormalities often leading to heart failure and reduced life expectancy, recurrent infections, muscle weakness, and delayed growth.
- Upon its preliminary review, the FDA determined that the application was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review.
- The agency noted that the SPIBA-201 Phase 2 trial was negative during the randomized, double-blind portion of the study. The FDA does not consider the open-label extension of the trial to be adequate and well-controlled.
- The letter did not explain why SPIBA-001 would not be considered an adequate and well-controlled trial.
- Stealth is evaluating the appropriate next steps and anticipates providing an update in early November.
- Price Action: MITO shares are down 17.4% at $1.14 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
