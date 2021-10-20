 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stealth Bio Stock Falls On FDA Refusal to File Letter For Barth Syndrome Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Share:
Stealth Bio Stock Falls On FDA Refusal to File Letter For Barth Syndrome Candidate
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for elamipretide, a mitochondria-targeted therapy for Barth syndrome.
  • Barth syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic condition characterized by cardiac abnormalities often leading to heart failure and reduced life expectancy, recurrent infections, muscle weakness, and delayed growth. 
  • Related: Stealth Bio Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Parkinson's Animal Studies.
  • Upon its preliminary review, the FDA determined that the application was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. 
  • The agency noted that the SPIBA-201 Phase 2 trial was negative during the randomized, double-blind portion of the study. The FDA does not consider the open-label extension of the trial to be adequate and well-controlled. 
  • The letter did not explain why SPIBA-001 would not be considered an adequate and well-controlled trial. 
  • Stealth is evaluating the appropriate next steps and anticipates providing an update in early November.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MITO shares are down 17.4% at $1.14 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
Stealth Bio Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data In Parkinson's Animal Studies
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com