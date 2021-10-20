 Skip to main content

F-star Shares Rise On Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Pact With Janssen
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Share:
  • F-star Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: FSTX) has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, F-star will grant Janssen a worldwide, exclusive royalty-bearing license to research, develop, and commercialize up to five bispecific antibodies directed to Janssen therapeutic targets using F-star's Fcab and mAb2 platforms. 
  • Janssen will be responsible for all research, development, and commercialization activities under the agreement.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, F-star is entitled to receive upfront fees of $17.5 million, near-term fees, and potential further milestones of up to $1.35 billion. 
  • F-star is also eligible to receive potential tiered mid-single digit royalties on annual net sales.
  • Related: F-star's FS118 Development Program To Include Checkpoint Naïve Cancer Patients.
  • Price Action: FSTX shares are up 9.53% at $7.01 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

