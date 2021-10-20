F-star Shares Rise On Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Pact With Janssen
- F-star Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: FSTX) has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
- Under the terms of the agreement, F-star will grant Janssen a worldwide, exclusive royalty-bearing license to research, develop, and commercialize up to five bispecific antibodies directed to Janssen therapeutic targets using F-star's Fcab and mAb2 platforms.
- Janssen will be responsible for all research, development, and commercialization activities under the agreement.
- Under the terms of the agreement, F-star is entitled to receive upfront fees of $17.5 million, near-term fees, and potential further milestones of up to $1.35 billion.
- F-star is also eligible to receive potential tiered mid-single digit royalties on annual net sales.
- Price Action: FSTX shares are up 9.53% at $7.01 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
