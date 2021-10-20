 Skip to main content

Sesen Bio Shares Gain On FDA Type A Meeting On Issues From Vicineum Response Letter
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 8:17am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Sesen Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: SESN) request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. 
  • The CMC Type A Meeting has been scheduled for October 29.
  • The Company is also preparing for a separate Type A meeting to discuss the recommendations specific to additional data and analyses raised in the CRL. 
  • The Company expects the Clinical Type A Meeting to happen later in Q4 of 2021. 
  • Also Read: Sesen Bio's Bladder Cancer Trial Wrecked By Misconduct: Stat News.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SESN shares are up 11.9% at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

