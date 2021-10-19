 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Edesa Biotech Is Now Above Resistance: Can It Continue Higher?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Edesa Biotech Is Now Above Resistance: Can It Continue Higher?

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. The stock saw a large gap up early Tuesday and has been fading back down since.

Edesa Biotech is trading up 6.46% at $8.24 at last check Tuesday at publication.

Edesa Biotech Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares were able to break above resistance and have tested the area as support. Holding above the previous resistance level will show the stock has some strength.
  • The $7 price level is an area the stock had found resistance in the past, and as the price now trades above could be an area of support. If this level is unable to hold again the stock may fall back to the $4 level.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few days and now sits at 60. This indicates the stock is seeing more buying pressure than selling pressure.

See Also: Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

edsadaily10-19-21.png

What’s Next For Edesa Biotech?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce off support and begin to form higher lows. If the stock forms higher lows it may signal that the stock is starting a bullish trend.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock be able to break back below the $7 level and start to fall further. Bears are hoping to see the stock continue to fall and drop down to the $4 support level. Bears are looking for a break below the moving averages as well for a possible change in sentiment.

Photo: This is Engineering via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EDSA)

Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Edges Lower; Helbiz Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Verrica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com