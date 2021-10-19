Edesa Biotech Shares Gain As Its COVID-19 Antibody Shows Favorable Mortality Reductions
- Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) has announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 as a single-dose treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Overall, EB05 + Standard of Care treatment (SOC) reduced mortality risk by 68.5% compared to placebo + SOC at 28 days.
- Among the findings, the DSMB noted another mortality benefit in 136 hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving supplemental oxygen (28-day mortality rate of 8.2% in the EB05 + SOC arm versus 12.0% in the placebo + SOC arm).
- Confirmatory efficacy signals were detected in other groups, including the 190 patients with mild to moderate ARDS at baseline (28-day mortality rate of 7.8% in the EB05 + SOC arm versus 11.0% in the placebo + SOC arm).
- Within this group, patients demonstrated a 50.7% reduction in the risk of dying in the EB05 + SOC arm compared to placebo + SOC.
- Price Action: EDSA shares are up 5.36% at $8.16 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
