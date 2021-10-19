 Skip to main content

Enanta Plans To Start Human Trials For Its COVID-19 Candidate In 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Enanta Plans To Start Human Trials For Its COVID-19 Candidate In 2022
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has reported new preclinical data for EDP-235, its recently announced lead oral protease inhibitor for COVID-19. 
  • The data were presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)–World Health Organization (WHO) Virtual Conference 2021.
  • Preclinical data showed potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication and was retained against proteases from SARS-CoV-2 variants. 
  • Additionally, EDP-235 was shown to have potent antiviral activity across other human coronaviruses. 
  • EDP-235 showed good human Caco-2 cell permeability and a low plasma clearance in human liver microsomes. EDP-235 had favorable in vivo penetration into multiple target tissuesincluding lung, kidney, liver, and heart
  • Enanta has completed IND-enabling preclinical studies of EDP-235 and plans to advance the candidate into the clinic in early 2022.
  • Related: Enanta To Discontinue Internal Development Of NASH Candidates.
  • Price Action: ENTA shares are up 0.03% at $68.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus NovoView Preclinical ServicesBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

