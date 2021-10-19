Why Are Atea Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunging Today?
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has reported data from the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.
- The trial did not meet the primary endpoint of clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population compared to placebo.
- Approximately two-thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms.
- However, in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions, a reduction of viral load of about 0.5 log10 at Day 7 was observed at 550 mg and 1,100 mg BID compared with placebo.
- Based on AT-527 data and the evolving COVID-19 environment, Atea and its partner Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) are assessing potential modifications to the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial.
- Hence, the companies now anticipate Phase 3 MORNINGSKY data in the 2H of 2022 against 2H of 2021 expected earlier.
- Atea will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: AVIR shares plunged 70.10% higher at $12.10 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
