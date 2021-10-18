Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. Climb to New 52-Week High

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) hit a new 52-week high of $8.51 during Monday morning trading, continuing to build on recent momentum. Over the course of the last 12 months, shares of Energy Fuels have moved between this new high and a 52-week low of $1.42. At the time of publishing, approximately 5.6 million shares have changed hands today, compared with an average volume of 4.5 million.

Throughout this period of strong performance, Energy Fuels has remained committed to the communities in which it operates. Last month, the company announced the establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Southeastern, Utah.

In tandem with the announcement, Energy Fuels deposited $1 million into the foundation and detailed plans to provide ongoing annual funding equal to 1% of White Mesa Mill’s future revenues, providing funding to support the local economy and local priorities. The foundation will focus on supporting education, the environment, health/wellness, Tribal initiatives, and economic advancement in the City of Blanding, San Juan County, the White Mesa Ute Community, the Navajo Nation, and other area communities.

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up to commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States.

Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year and has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate and uranium from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is currently on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EnergyFuels.com.

