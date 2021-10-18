Olin Corporation Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) traded today at $52.22, eclipsing its 52-week high. Approximately 941,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Olin Corporation has traded in a range of $16.03 to $52.22 and is now at $52.14, 225% above that low.

Olin Corporation manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Potential upside of 387.5% exists for Olin Corporation, based on a current level of $52.14 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $254.20.

Image Sourced from Pixabay