Roche's Tecentriq Wins FDA Approval In Adjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
- The FDA has greenlit Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq and platinum-based chemotherapy as post-surgery treatment for non-small cell lung cancer with the expression of the PD-L1 biomarker covering at least 1% of tumor cells.
- Related: After Bladder Cancer, Roche Pulls Breast Cancer Indication For Tecentriq In US.
- The agency based its review on data from the Phase 3 IMpower010 study, which showed adjuvant Tecentriq cut the risk of relapse or death by 34% over best supportive care.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 0.45% at $49.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General