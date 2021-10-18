 Skip to main content

BiomX's Acne Vulgaris Treatment Fails To Top Vehicle Treatment Cohort
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 5:48pm   Comments
  • BiomX Inc (NYSE: PHGE) announced results from its Phase 2 study to assess BX001 to improve the appearance of skin in acne-prone subjects. 
  • A statistically significant improvement from baseline was observed in the appearance of acne-prone skin, but no meaningful difference was demonstrated relative to the vehicle.
  • BX001 was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events. 
  • Significant improvements in inflammatory lesion counts (48.3%), non-inflammatory lesion counts (36.3%), and reduction in mean Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score (-0.29) were observed when compared to baseline for both cohorts. 
  • Over 80% of subjects using BX001 reported a reduction in skin redness and tenderness of skin bumps, it indicated that the product left skin hydrated and noticeably improved the feel of their skin.
  • BX001 is a topical gel formulation of a cocktail of naturally-occurring phages designed to improve the appearance of acne-prone skin by targeting Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes), which are bacteria implicated in the pathophysiology of acne vulgaris. 
  • Price Action: PHGE shares closed lower by 12.35% at $2.13 on Monday.

