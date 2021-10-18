BiomX's Acne Vulgaris Treatment Fails To Top Vehicle Treatment Cohort
- BiomX Inc (NYSE: PHGE) announced results from its Phase 2 study to assess BX001 to improve the appearance of skin in acne-prone subjects.
- A statistically significant improvement from baseline was observed in the appearance of acne-prone skin, but no meaningful difference was demonstrated relative to the vehicle.
- BX001 was demonstrated to be safe and well-tolerated, with no treatment-related adverse events.
- Significant improvements in inflammatory lesion counts (48.3%), non-inflammatory lesion counts (36.3%), and reduction in mean Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score (-0.29) were observed when compared to baseline for both cohorts.
- Over 80% of subjects using BX001 reported a reduction in skin redness and tenderness of skin bumps, it indicated that the product left skin hydrated and noticeably improved the feel of their skin.
- BX001 is a topical gel formulation of a cocktail of naturally-occurring phages designed to improve the appearance of acne-prone skin by targeting Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes), which are bacteria implicated in the pathophysiology of acne vulgaris.
- Price Action: PHGE shares closed lower by 12.35% at $2.13 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Acne VulgarisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General