Lipocine, Antares Ink Licensing Pact For Testosterone Replacement Therapy In US
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) to commercialize Tlando in the U.S.
- Tlando is an oral testosterone product for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Lipocine will receive an immediate upfront cash payment of $11.0 million and, an additional $5.0 million in January 2025, and another $5.0 million in January 2026.
- Lipocine will also be entitled to receive sales-based commercial milestone payments of up to $160.0 million.
- Lipocine grants Antares Pharma an option to license Tlando XR for development and commercialization in the U.S.
- Upon exercise of the option, Lipocine to receive an additional $4.0 million in license fees, clinical and regulatory milestone payments of up to $35.0 million, and tiered royalties on net sales from mid-teens up to 20%.
- Price Action: LPCN shares are up 0.44% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap General