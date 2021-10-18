Vertex Unveils First Patient Results On Potential Diabetes Treatment
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has announced Day 90 data for the first patient from the Phase 1/2 trial of VX-880 for type 1 diabetes (T1D).
- VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy.
- The patient, who had suffered five potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) episodes in the year before the therapy, was injected with synthetic insulin-producing cells.
- After 90 days, the patient’s new cells produced insulin steadily and ramped up their insulin production.
- The patient’s HbA1c, a metric for blood sugar levels, dropped from an average of 8.4% to 7.2%.
- Most notably, the patient needed just three units of insulin per day compared to 34 units before treatment, a 91% reduction.
- There were no serious adverse events considered related to VX-880, and most of the adverse events were considered mild to moderate.
- Vertex is also progressing IND-enabling studies for its encapsulated islet cell program and plans to file an IND in 2022.
