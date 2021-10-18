 Skip to main content

Vertex Unveils First Patient Results On Potential Diabetes Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has announced Day 90 data for the first patient from the Phase 1/2 trial of VX-880 for type 1 diabetes (T1D). 
  • VX-880 is an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy.
  • The patient, who had suffered five potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) episodes in the year before the therapy, was injected with synthetic insulin-producing cells. 
  • After 90 days, the patient’s new cells produced insulin steadily and ramped up their insulin production.
  • The patient’s HbA1c, a metric for blood sugar levels, dropped from an average of 8.4% to 7.2%. 
  • Most notably, the patient needed just three units of insulin per day compared to 34 units before treatment, a 91% reduction.
  • There were no serious adverse events considered related to VX-880, and most of the adverse events were considered mild to moderate.
  • Vertex is also progressing IND-enabling studies for its encapsulated islet cell program and plans to file an IND in 2022.
  • Related: Vertex Inks Potential $1.2B Gene-Editing Pact With Arbor Biotechnologies.
  • Price Action: VRTX shares closed lower 0.53% at $180.80 on Monday.

