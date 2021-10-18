 Skip to main content

Revance Shares Plunge On FDA Response Letter For Frown Line Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 5:30am   Comments
  • The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RVNC) marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
  • The agency indicated deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility. 
  • Revance plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to address the deficiencies raised. No other deficiencies were identified in the CRL.
  • "We are very disappointed by this unanticipated response from the FDA and are seeking further clarity from the agency. We remain committed to bringing our next-generation neuromodulator product to market in both aesthetic and therapeutic indications," said Mark Foley, President and CEO.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RVNC shares are down 31.2% at $15.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

