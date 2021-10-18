Revance Shares Plunge On FDA Response Letter For Frown Line Candidate
- The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RVNC) marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
- The agency indicated deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility.
- Revance plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to address the deficiencies raised. No other deficiencies were identified in the CRL.
- "We are very disappointed by this unanticipated response from the FDA and are seeking further clarity from the agency. We remain committed to bringing our next-generation neuromodulator product to market in both aesthetic and therapeutic indications," said Mark Foley, President and CEO.
- Price Action: RVNC shares are down 31.2% at $15.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
