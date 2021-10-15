Sigma Labs Inc. Announced Q3 Results Conference Call

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the call, SGLB executives will discuss results of the company’s Q3 report, for the period ending Sept. 30, 2021; that report will be issued prior to the call. Also during the call, SGLB president and CEO Mark Ruport accompanied by CFO Frank Orzechowski will answer questions. Interested parties can access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (1-201-689-8470 for international calls) and using conference ID 13724392. Callers are encouraged to dial in a few minutes early to register. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on the company’s website through Nov. 4, 2021.

To access the full call, visit https://ibn.fm/TNMMs

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/1PBIy

About Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance, or IPQA(R) (“IPQA”) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D(R) for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies in real time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information about the company, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com

Image Sourced from Pixabay