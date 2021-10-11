 Skip to main content

Why Are Ocular Therapeutix Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Ocular Therapeutix Inc's (NASDAQ: OCUL) supplemental application to broaden the Dextenza label.
  • The approval now adds an indication for ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. 
  • With the approval, Dextenza is the first FDA-approved, physician-administered intracanalicular insert to deliver a drug to treat ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis with a single administration for up to 30 days. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Dextenza originally received FDA approval in November 2018 for ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery, followed by an expansion of the label to include ocular inflammation in June 2019.
  • The efficacy of DEXTENZA for treating ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis was based on three randomized, multicenter, double-masked, parallel-group, vehicle-controlled studies in subjects with a positive history of ocular oculars allergies and positive skin test reaction to perennial and seasonal allergens (n=255). 
  • Dextenza demonstrated lower mean ocular itching scores than the vehicle group at all time points throughout the study duration of up to 30 days. It was observed to have a favorable safety profile and be generally well-tolerated.
  • Related: Ocular Therapeutix, Regeneron Cull Aflibercept Agreement For Retinal Diseases
  • Price Action: OCUL shares are up 15% at $11.21 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

