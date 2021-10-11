Atai Life Launches Depression-Focused Firm
- Atai Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) has launched PsyProtix, a new platform company formed with Chymia LLC, a Duke University biotechnology spinout.
- PsyProtix is a precision psychiatry company focused on developing therapeutics for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and other mental health indications.
- Precision psychiatry is designed to allow physicians to prescribe treatments specifically targeted to the individual, rather than relying on the trial and error approach and/or adding on medicines, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, to achieve a therapeutic benefit.
- Price Action: ATAI shares are down 0.48% at $12.49 during the market session on the last check Monday.
