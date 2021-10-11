 Skip to main content

Atai Life Launches Depression-Focused Firm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 10:42am   Comments
  • Atai Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAIhas launched PsyProtix, a new platform company formed with Chymia LLC, a Duke University biotechnology spinout. 
  • PsyProtix is a precision psychiatry company focused on developing therapeutics for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and other mental health indications.
  • Precision psychiatry is designed to allow physicians to prescribe treatments specifically targeted to the individual, rather than relying on the trial and error approach and/or adding on medicines, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, to achieve a therapeutic benefit.
  • Related: Peter Thiel Backed Atai Life Launches New Mental Health Disorders-Focused Company.
  • Price Action: ATAI shares are down 0.48% at $12.49 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs depressionBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

