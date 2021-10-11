 Skip to main content

Protagonist Shares Almost Double As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Rusfertide Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 9:03am   Comments
  • The FDA has removed the full clinical hold on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PTGX) rusfertide clinical studies.
  • The Company provided the requested individual patient clinical safety reports, updated the investigator brochure and patient informed consent forms.
  • The clinical hold was initially triggered by a recent non-clinical finding in a 26-week rasH2 transgenic mouse model indicating benign and malignant subcutaneous skin tumors. 
  • The rasH2 signal also prompted a re-examination of the four cancer cases observed across all rusfertide clinical trials involving over 160 patients and a comprehensive review of the safety database.
  • No additional cancer cases, and no other unexpected safety signals, surfaced in this process.
  • Protagonist says it is actively preparing to initiate the phase 3 study for polycythemia vera in Q1 of 2022. 
  • Price Action: PTGX shares are up 90.30% at $34.70 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

