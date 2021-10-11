Merck, Ridgeback File For Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Antiviral
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the FDA for molnupiravir, an antiviral candidate for COVID-19.
- Related: Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%.
- The application is seeking approval for molnupiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.
- The companies are actively working with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months.
- Related: Merck Inks Supply Pact With Singapore For Its Oral COVID-19 Antiviral: Reuters.
- Also Read: Indian Study Shows Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Less Effective Against Moderate Infection: Reuters.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.14% at $81.55 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General