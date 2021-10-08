Turning Point Reveals Early Repotrectinib Data In NTRK+ Advanced Solid Tumors
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) announced early data from TRIDENT-1 Phase 1/2 study of its lead drug candidate repotrectinib.
- In the NTRK-positive TKI-naïve advanced solid tumor population (n=17), the confirmed Objective Response Rate (cORR) was 41%.
- Three patients with limited time on treatment achieved stable disease with tumor regression of -21%, -23%, and -27% on their first post-baseline scans.
- In the NTRK-positive TKI-pretreated advanced solid tumor population (n=23), the cORR was 48%. Three patients had unconfirmed partial responses (uPRs).
- Two uPRs have been confirmed since the cutoff date and are included in the cORR; the third patient with a uPR was on treatment awaiting a confirmatory scan.
- In 13 NTRK-positive TKI-pretreated patients with NTRK solvent front mutations, the cORR was 62%, including one patient who had a complete response.
- In preliminary safety analysis (n=301), repotrectinib was generally well tolerated.
- The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse event was low-grade dizziness (60%), (4%) ataxia in the absence of dizziness.
- No events of dizziness or ataxia led to treatment discontinuation.
- The Company is looking forward to a Type B meeting with the FDA anticipated in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: TPTX shares are up 0.79% at $46.92 during the market session on the last check Friday.
