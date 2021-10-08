 Skip to main content

Sarepta, Codiak Nix Exosome Therapy Development Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) notified Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAKthat it would terminate the two-year Research License and Option agreement early. 
  • The termination will be effective as of December 3, 2021. The agreement focused on using exosomes for non-viral delivery of AAV, gene-editing, and RNA therapeutics to address five agreed targets associated with neuromuscular diseases. 
  • Under the agreement terms, Codiak received $10.0 million, consisting of a $7.0 million up-front payment and a $3.0 million up-front research services prepayment.
  • As a result of the termination, each of the licenses and options granted to Sarepta shall terminate in its entirety, Codiak shall regain all rights previously granted to Sarepta.
  • Price Action: CDAK shares are down 9.84% at $14.21, and SRPT shares are up 1.76% at $96.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.

