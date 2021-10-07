ORIC Pharma's Shares Plunge As Initial ORIC-101 Data In Prostate Cancer Fails To Impress Investors
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) announced initial data from Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide.
- Data were presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC.
- The two patients with low glucocorticoid receptor (GR) came off treatment at less than two months.
- In contrast, the six patients with moderate to high GR demonstrated prolonged time on treatment.
- ORIC-101 plasma concentrations provided target coverage, consistent suppression of key GR biomarkers, and no evidence of drug-drug interaction impacting enzalutamide.
- The Company also presented preclinical data for ORIC-114 that demonstrated brain exposure and antitumor activity in preclinical studies of HER2-positive breast cancer.
- Price Action: ORIC shares are down 35.40% at $12.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
