ORIC Pharma's Shares Plunge As Initial ORIC-101 Data In Prostate Cancer Fails To Impress Investors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) announced initial data from Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide.
  • Data were presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC.
  • Related Link: Oric Pharma's ORIC-101 Shows Tumor Regression, Prolonged Stable Disease in Multiple Heavily Pretreated Tumors.
  • The two patients with low glucocorticoid receptor (GR) came off treatment at less than two months.
  • In contrast, the six patients with moderate to high GR demonstrated prolonged time on treatment.
  • ORIC-101 plasma concentrations provided target coverage, consistent suppression of key GR biomarkers, and no evidence of drug-drug interaction impacting enzalutamide.
  • The Company also presented preclinical data for ORIC-114 that demonstrated brain exposure and antitumor activity in preclinical studies of HER2-positive breast cancer.
  • Related: Oric Pharma To Launch Human Trial For CD73 Inhibitor Program In Q4.
  • Price Action: ORIC shares are down 35.40% at $12.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

