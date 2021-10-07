 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Prelude Therapeutics Stock Tumble To 52-Week Low Today?
  • Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLDhas announced data from the dose-escalation portions of Phase 1 trials of PRT543 and PRT811. 
  • The data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
  • PRT543 demonstrated target engagement and inhibition of PRMT5 functional activity, evidenced by a 69% reduction in serum symmetric dimethylarginine (sDMA) at a dose of 45 mg/5x per week. 
  • One complete response (CR) was maintained for over 18 months in a patient with HRD+ ovarian cancer.
  • Stable disease (SD) persisting for over six months was seen in five patients, including four with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and one with uveal melanoma. 
  • The most common grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events were thrombocytopenia (27%) and anemia (12%), reversible upon treatment interruption. 
  • PRT811 demonstrated dose-dependent inhibition of PRMT5 activity, evidenced by an 83% reduction in serum sDMA at 600 mg daily. 
  • PRT811 demonstrated signs of preliminary clinical activity, including an IDH1 mutated GBM patient who experienced a partial response (PR) that evolved into a durable CR for more than 13 months.
  • One patient with splicing-mutant (SF3B1) uveal melanoma demonstrated SD for more than six months with a 25% tumor regression and remains on treatment. 
  • One additional patient (800 mg twice daily) with SF3B1 uveal melanoma had an unconfirmed PR and 47% decrease in target lesion. 
  • A patient with triple-negative breast cancer (800 mg QD) demonstrated a 27% decrease in target lesions. 
  • Related: Why BofA Is Turning Bullish On Prelude Therapeutics.
  • Price Action: PRLD stock is down 33.3% at $19.20 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRLD)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Notable Prelude Therapeutics Insider Trades $490K In Company Stock
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Conagra Brands Profit Beats Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com