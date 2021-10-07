 Skip to main content

BioSig Inks Manufacturing Deal with Plexus Corp

Emily Cervone , Benzinga Contributor  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
October 07, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
BioSig Inks Manufacturing Deal with Plexus Corp

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

With the recent successes of its PURE EP™ system underway, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has continued its trend of growth and innovation.

Thanks to a manufacturing and professional services agreement with Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), a global leader in complex product design, PURE EP will be brought to market in one of the company’s largest market sectors: healthcare and life sciences. Ultimately, these two industries bring an enormous amount of revenue to Plexus, and BioSig’s product will increase this even further. 

BioSig recently developed a solution to an often untreated medical issue: atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which can lead to blood clots, strokes, and even death. Millions of people suffer from A-fib, and related cardiac issues but often are stuck with the outdated therapies that are being used at hospitals and medical centers. Using BioSig’s PURE EP system, which provides a complete cardiac picture through raw cardiac signals, physicians can provide more accurate treatment options for patients.

Filling a gap in care, the PURE EP system is a device that is compatible with current laboratory structures while also producing superior cardiac signals compared to the more conventional methods available. Already cited in several medical journals, including Mayo Clinic, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the European Society of Cardiology, and the Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management, it has been deemed a promising treatment option. Not to mention, around 1,300 patients have received treatment on PURE EP systems through 60 physicians in 12 clinical sites, all reporting positive outcomes. 

Plexus plans on providing 1st-class infrastructure for this PURE EP system, increasing the supply, and ultimately supporting BioSig’s mission to advance therapies through technological innovation. This market sector represents about 40 percent of annual revenue for Plexus, proving its viability and growth potential.

In addition, Plexus is developing a product pipeline for NeuroClear Technologies, a subsidiary of BioSig. NeuroClear Technologies aims to address additional issues within the realm of bioelectronic medicine, including nerve stimulation used to treat cognitive disorders and nephrology. 

BioSig is currently focusing its efforts on two fronts: clinical and commercial. While it just completed trial results and presented them in July at the Heart Rhythm 2021 convention in Boston, it also is focused on a commercial launch in the Northeast, Texas, and Florida. Backed by medical giants like the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, as well as St. David’s Medical Center and the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, both located in Austin, Texas, PURE EP has a platform to shine. 

More information with better decisions is the platform on which BioSig stands. With its PURE EP system, and a partnership with powerhouse global leader Plexus, its vision to help create products that build a better world is not out of reach. 

Posted-In: BioSig Partner ContentBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

