Amgen Highlights Lumakras Combination Data From Solid Tumor Trials
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced new combination study results from the Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 study of Lumakras (sotorasib) for KRAS G12C-mutated cancers.
- Data will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021 Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Related: Amgen's Lumakras Combo Therapy Shows Improved Response Rate In Colorectal Cancer.
- In one of the studies, Amgen combined Lumakras with Mekinist, a mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor (MEKi), in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and other solid tumors.
- According to Amgen, just two of 18 patients with CRC achieved a partial response, one of whom had already been treated with Lumakras as a monotherapy.
- In NSCLC, five of 18 patients achieved a partial response, two of whom had previously received Lumakras.
- The most common side effects were diarrhea, rash, dermatitis acneiform, nausea, and vomiting, with no new safety concerns identified.
- In the other study, Amgen paired Lumakras with Gilotrif, a pan-ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in 33 heavily-pretreated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC, including five who had been treated with Lumakras as a monotherapy.
- Patients were randomized to receive 20 mg of afatinib/960 mg of Lumakras or 30 mg of afatinib/960 mg of Lumakras.
- The cohorts posted objective response rates of 20% and 35%, respectively.
- In a separate study, Lumakras monotherapy reported a 37.1% overall response rate among 126 patients with advanced NSCLC.
- Price Action: AMGN stock is up 0.04% at $210.06 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General